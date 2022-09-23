AJK urges UN, OIC to use their influence to resolve Kashmir issue

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry called on the United Nation (UN) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to use their influence on India to resolve the Kashmir issue and stop the ongoing violation of human rights there.

He expressed these views while addressing a special meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the United Nations in New York on Friday.

While terming the Kashmir dispute as one of the oldest disputes pending on the UN agenda, he said it was high time that the highest body (UN) and OIC must come forward in a big way to support Kashmiris’ inalienable right, the right to self-determination.

The president said that India’s traditional inflexibility, stubborn attitude and perpetual denial to grant right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir was the main reason that the issue continues to linger for the past 74 years.

He said that it was long overdue that the UN came forward in a big way and influence the Indian government to implement UNSC resolutions which guarantee the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

Referring to worsening human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Sultan pointed out that in addition to police and paramilitary forces the Indian government had deployed over a half million armed forces in Kashmir to quell the Kashmiris’ legitimate political struggle for right to self-determination.

He said that the massive troops’ concentration in the region was one of main causes of human rights violations in the disputed territory.

He said that since August 5, 2019, the deployment of additional forces has further exacerbated the human rights situation in Kashmir.

Citing the Modi government’s political and administrative machinations in Kashmir, the president said that in the aftermath of 2019 the Indian government has intensified its efforts to change the region’s demography to convert Muslim majority state into a minority.

He said that changing the region’s electoral map through reorganization of constituencies was deep rooted to bring a Hindu chief minister in the state.

Sultan, however, maintained that India’s policy of oppression and suppression could not dampen the Kashmiris’ spirit and their passion for freedom.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also supported the position of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.