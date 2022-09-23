Third T20I: Brooks, Duckett hit maiden fifties to set record target in Karachi

Harry Brooks and Ben Duckett hit maiden half-centuries as England set a record total against Pakistan in front of a capacity crowd at the National Stadium Karachi on Friday.

The due effortless dictated England’s innings as they ended up scoring 221-3 ­– a record total against Pakistan in the format. This was also the highest T20I total at the venue.

Brooks joined Duckett in the ninth over of the innings, after the departure of debutant Will Jacks, who scored a brilliant 40 off 22 deliveries.

The pair straight away launched an attack against Pakistan’s bowling attack. First Brooks smashed Usman Qadir for two maximums then Duckett swept Mohammad Nawaz twice for boundaries to get into the grove.

The duo went on to smash 16 boundaries and six maximums combined as they made a record fourth-wicket stand for the visitors. They scored an unbeaten 139 off 69 deliveries.

Harry Brooks, played a dominating hand in the stand, where he scored a career-best 81 off 35 deliveries under lights in Karachi. He stuck eight fours and five towering sixes in his breathtaking innings.

Meanwhile, Duckett, who also played his career-best knock smashing 70 off 42 balls. He too smashed eight boundaries and deposited Mohammad Hasnain out of the park.

Both Duckett and Brooks, who have been in decent form with the bat in the series, have played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars respectively.

Shahnawaz Dahani, who conceded second-worst figures in T20Is for Pakistan, looked off colour in the game. First, he was hammered in the powerplay by David Malan and Will Jacks.

Later, Brooks and Duckett enjoyed batting against Dahanai in the death overs. The pacer for Larkana ended with the figures of 0-62 from his four overs.

Jacks, who was playing his first T20I, set up a great platform for the visitors, He struck eight boundaries in his 40-run knock. For Pakistan, Mohammad Hasnain, who was hammered in the second T20I, made a good comeback and ended up with the figures of 1-36 from his four-over spell.

Usman Qadir took two wickets for 48 runs from his four over. The third T20I of the seven-match series is being played at the National Stadium Karachi. The series is currently levelled at 1-1.

Pakistan are retaining their winning combination, meanwhile, England have made three changes in their XI for the game.

For England, Mark Wood, Will Jacks and Reece Topley are in the side in place of Alex Hales, Luke Wood and David Willey.

“The pitch looks good, but 150-180 is chaseable,” said Babar at the toss. “Body is feeling good but not easy for back-to-back matches.”

“Probably have bowled first, have to score big against these guys, then get some wickets,” Moeen Ali said. “We played good cricket, only the last 10 overs weren’t too good, but they played exceptionally well. Even one wicket and we’d have been in the game.”

Ali confirmed that opener Hales is resting, as he has not travelled with the team for the game.

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan, 3 Haider Ali, 4 Shan Masood, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Shahnawaz Dahani, 9 Mohammad Hasnain, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Usman Qadir

England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Will Jacks, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Duckett, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali (capt), 7 Sam Curran, 8 Liam Dawson, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Reece Topley.