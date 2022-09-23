Brook, Duckett show help England sink Pakistan in third T20I

New-look England’s bowling attack outshined Pakistan as the visitors hand Pakistan a massive 63-run defeat on Friday.

Needing a mammoth 222-run target under lights at the National Stadium Karachi, Pakistan were hoping for a repeat performance from the opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

However, they were taken out early from the game courtesy of Mark Wood, who bowled a 156 kph delivery on his return, and Reece Topley.

First, Wood sent Babar (8) packing. He was caught on the third man by Topley. In the next over, Topley went through Rizwan’s defense.

The duo on Thursday, made a record 203-run stand to guide Pakistan to a massive 10-wicket win.

Their departure triggered a collapse as Haider Ali (3) and Iftikhar Ahmed (6) walked backed to the dugout without making noticeable contributions. At that stage, Pakistan were reduced to 28-4.

Khushdil Shah and Shan Masood made a 62 runs stand for the fourth wicket to show some resistance against the bowling attack.

First they targeted the England spinner, were they smashed England captain Moeen Ali for 10, the first over of Pakistan’s innings where they scored in double figures. Then Shan struck Adil Rashid through covers and smashed a full toss in to the stands.

The duo treated Sam Curran in the same manner, as he conceded 14 runs. At that stage, Pakistan reached 75-4 after 10 over ¬– 14 runs short as compared to England at the same stage of the game (89-2, 10 overs).

In the 12th over, Rashid came back into the attack and picked up a key wicket of Khushdil (29), who tried to clear long-on.

Meanwhile, Shan, who was batting for the second time in the format, made a good stand with Mohammad Nawaz (19). They scored 52 off 38 balls for the fifth wicket. Shan went on to complete his maiden T20I half-century. He remained unbeaten on 65 off 44 deliveries. The left-hander struck the boundaries and four maximums.

For England, Mark Wood impressed with the ball as he ended up with the figures of 3 for 24 from his four overs.

Adil Rashid claimed two wicket for 32 runs from his four overs.

Earlier, Harry Brook and Ben Duckett hit maiden half-centuries as England set a record total against Pakistan in front of a capacity crowd.

The duo effortless dictated England’s innings as they ended up scoring 221-3 ­– a record total against Pakistan in the format. This was also the highest T20I total at the venue.

Brook joined Duckett in the ninth over of the innings, after the departure of debutant Will Jacks, who scored a brilliant 40 off 22 deliveries.

The pair straight away launched an attack against Pakistan’s bowling attack. First Brook smashed Usman Qadir for two maximums then Duckett swept Mohammad Nawaz twice for boundaries to get into the grove.

The duo went on to smash 16 boundaries and six maximums combined as they made a record fourth-wicket stand for the visitors. They scored an unbeaten 139 off 69 deliveries.

Harry Brook, played a dominating hand in the stand, where he scored a career-best 81 off 35 deliveries under lights in Karachi. He stuck eight fours and five towering sixes in his breathtaking innings.

Meanwhile, Duckett, who also played his career-best knock smashing 70 off 42 balls. He too smashed eight boundaries and deposited Mohammad Hasnain out of the park.

Both Duckett and Brook, who have been in decent for with the bat in the series, have played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars respectively.

Shahnawaz Dahani, who conceded second worst figures in T20Is for Pakistan, looked off colour in the game. First he was hammered in the powerplay by David Malan and Will Jacks.

Later, Brook and Duckett enjoyed batting against Dahanai in the death overs. The pacer for Larkana ended with the figures of 0-62 from his four overs.

Jacks, who was playing his first T20I, setup a great platform for the visitors, He struck eight boundaries in his 40-run knock. For Pakistan, Mohammad Hasnain, who was hammered in the second T20I, made a good comeback and ended up with the figures of 1-36 from his four-over spell.

Usman Qadir took two wickets for 48 runs from his four over.

England lead the seven-match series 2-1 with fourth T20I is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.