Told you so: NAB amendments allowing govt to close corruption cases, says Imran

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday decried how recent amendments made to the country’s accountability laws were allowing the government to systematically close corruption cases against their leaders and for them to return to Pakistan without fear of prosecution for alleged graft.

At this rate, he suggested letting all those criminals currently incarcerated in prisons go.

He said this while addressing the Insaf Student Federation (ISF) girls convention on Friday.

Claiming that he was devastated after seeing the treatment people had been receiving in Pakistan, he noted that only in a society where there is no justice that people are treated worse than animals.

“A society which has no justice, people there falls even below than animals,” he said.

He deplored that instability was rising daily

Imran said that that in Pakistan those who committed a smaller crime are in jail; however those who are guilty of major crimes but are powerful are currently comfortable in the power corridors.

Referring to the recent amendments to laws governing the apex anti-grafct watchdog, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led coalition government are busy whitelisting themselves and closing corruption cases against them.

He gave example of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and how he set the rules for justice in Islam. Teachings and principles of the Prophet (PBUH) are guidance for us to follow, he urged.

Addressing the women, he said that this was a decisive time for the country and urged them to go door-to-door and spread the message of freedom and make Pakistan independent from corrupt governance.

He concluded by reiterating that soon be will give the call for his “Haqeeqi Azaadi Tehreek’’ and called on everyone to participate.