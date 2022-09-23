Ishaq Dar’s return will be an NRO-2, says Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday termed the impending return of former finance minister Ishaq Dar return the result of a National Reconciliation Order-2 (NRO-2).

Talking to the media in Islamabad on Friday, he said that Dar had been declared an absconder is being allowed to return and walk into the finance ministry as the National Accountability courts are playing ’drama“ by giving them permission to return.

He added that this is what his party’s chief, Imran Khan had been warning about since day one.

Talking about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ‘true independence’ march, Chaudhry said that the government has no idea what their plans are, adding that Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and company will soon witness their strategy for the movement.

“Rana Sanaullah will not be able to find any place to hide,” he said.

He also claimed that within four weeks we will topple the incumbent government and conduct new elections.

He added that they have been given the suggestion to postpone the date for new elections and to make an interim government.