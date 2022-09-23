Nawaz Sharif to decide date of his finance czar’s return

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator and former finance minister Ishaq Dar is likely return to Pakistan this month. The date, however, will be decided by PML-N supremo and Dar’s brother-in-law Nawaz Sharif.

A meeting will be held in London after Friday prayers where Nawaz Sharif will decide the details of Dar’s return after deliberations with his party leaders.

It will also decide whether Dar should fly to Pakistan on a commercial flight or should he return with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s convoy.

Some of the PML-N leaders have suggested to Nawaz Sharif that Dar should return home along with PM Shehbaz.

The news of former finance minister’s return came on the day when an accountability court in Islamabad suspended his perpetual arrest warrants and gave him till October 12 to surrender.

The PML-N leader, who has served as federal minister of finance four times between 1998 and 2017, has been living in a self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom since November 2017.

An accountability court declared him proclaimed offender in assets beyond means case in December 2017.

As the court ordered the authorities on Friday not to arrest Dar at the airport upon his arrival and gave him an opportunity to surrender before the court he decided to return to the country.