Woman found murdered at Islamabad farmhouse of senior journalist’s son

A woman was found murdered at a farmhouse in Islamabad on Friday. The farmhouse belongs to a senior journalist of the federal capital.

Police are currently questioning the woman’s husband, who is also the journalist’s son.

Shahzad Town police on Friday said that they were called to a farmhouse in Chak Shahzad area of Islamabad on Friday morning.

They added that they were told a man named Shahnawaz had allegedly murdered his wife, Sara.

The officials added that a team comprising senior officers from Islamabad’s homicide division along with forensic experts are at the crime scene and combing it for clues and evidence.

The police refused to offer further information, stating that they were still investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the body found from the house has been taken into custody and shifted to a hospital for further processing.

The woman was a Canadian national and economist by profession. Her father and two brothers live in the US.