Unidentified men hurl grenade at PTI leader Shehryar Afridi’s ancestral home in Kohat

Unidentified men hurled hand grenades at the ancestral home of former minister of state and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Khan Afridi’s ancestral home in Kohat on late Thursday.

The police officials said four unidentified men riding on two motorbikes hurled a hand grenade at the residence of the former minister and managed to escape from the scene unhurt. The grenade exploded outside the residence.

No life loss was reported while the gate and wall have been partially damaged. SAMAA TV obtained CCTV footage of the grenade explosion.

Meanwhile, the first information report (FIR) has been registered against the unidentified men in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Kohat District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur visited the crime scene and said that the accused will be arrested soon with the help of CTD.