PM Shehbaz to address 77th Session of UNGA today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York today (Friday).

During the address, his focus will be the challenge faced by Pakistan in wake of the recent climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country.

The prime minister will outline concrete proposals for collectively tackling the existential threat posed by climate change.

Moreover, the premier will also share Pakistan’s position and perspective on regional and global issues of concern including Jammu and Kashmir, which is one of the long-standing unresolved disputes on the UN agenda.