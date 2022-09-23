Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz to address 77th Session of UNGA today

He will highlight the massive devastation left behind by the deadly climate-induced floods, and appeal for international help
Web desk Sep 23, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York today (Friday).

During the address, his focus will be the challenge faced by Pakistan in wake of the recent climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country.

The prime minister will outline concrete proposals for collectively tackling the existential threat posed by climate change.

Moreover, the premier will also share Pakistan’s position and perspective on regional and global issues of concern including Jammu and Kashmir, which is one of the long-standing unresolved disputes on the UN agenda.

PM Shehbaz Sharif

UNGA

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div