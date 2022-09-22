Watch Live
Babar Azam breaks record for most centuries by a Pakistan captain

He scored an unbeaten 110 against England
Samaa Web Desk Sep 22, 2022
<p>Photo: PCB</p>

Babar Azam has added another accolade after a historic run-chase against England at the National Stadium Karachi on Thursday.

Needing 200 runs to win the second T20I, the under-pressure opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam produced a batting master-class.

They made a record-shattering 203-run stand to guide Pakistan to a memorable victory in front of a house-full crowd.

In the partnership, Babar scored an unbeaten 110 off 66 deliveries, where he struck 11 boundaries and five maximums.

This was Babar’s second T20I ton, and 10th as a captain, which is most by any Pakistan skipper. It took him only 84 innings to achieve this feat.

Previously, Misbah-ul-Haq had this record with nine centuries in 131 innings for the Men in Green.

