Babar, Rizwan break multiple records in second T20I against England

The opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam have made multiple records during their magnificent effort in the second T20I against England.

The duo made an unbeaten 203-run stand to hand Pakistan a memorable 10-wicket victory ­at the National Stadium Karachi.

They became the most successful batting partners in T20I history, surpassing India’s Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

The Indian pair had scored 1,743 runs in total 52 innings, while, Pakistan’s Babar and Rizwan surpassed them in the 36th inning as batting partners when they completed 18 runs in the third over in the second T20I against England.

They also become the first-ever batting pair in T20Is to score over 1,800 runs as batting partners.

This was the seventh time that both openers scored over 100 runs in the format — which is also the most by any batting partners. India’s KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are second on the list with five-century stands.

Of their 1,800 partnership runs, they have scored over 1,500 runs since the start of 2021. No other batting partner has scored even 800 runs in partnership in this bracket.

Moreover, this was Pakistan’s highest opening stand in T20I cricket. Apart from that, it was also the highest run chase in all T20 cricket without losing a wicket.

The Babar-Rizwan show 😍



Pakistan completed their third-highest successful chase in T20Is today 👏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/ZB9gcCpq9m — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 22, 2022

The previous highest in T20Is was 169 by New Zealand against Pakistan in 2016. In all T20s, the previous highest was 184 for Kolkata Knight Riders against Gujrat Lions in 2017.