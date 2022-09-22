Saudi Arabia assures support for flood affected people of Pakistan

Saudi Arabia on Thursday assured Pakistan of supporting flood-affected people of Pakistan.

The assurance came during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

Shehbaz had called Prince Salman to felicitate him on the 92nd National Day of Saudi Arabia. He also conveyed greetings to Saudi King King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The prime minister also conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia.

He also briefed the Crown Prince about the latest flood situation and the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts. He appreciated efforts by Riyadh to provide relief on the ground, including assistance provided by King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre; setting up an air-bridge for delivering relief goods, and launching “Sahem” portal in the kingdom for receiving donations from the general public for Pakistani flood victims.

Shehbaz also highlighted the robust economic partnership between the two countries marked by enhanced investments and collaboration in the energy sector.

The crown prince conveyed his condolences on the loss of precious lives and livelihoods of the people caused by torrential monsoon rains and unprecedented floods in Pakistan.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.