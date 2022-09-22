This time, we will march to Islamabad with full preparation, says Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday asked his supporters to prepare for the upcoming true independence march onto Islamabad, but stopped short of giving an actual date for the march.

Addressing supporters at the oath-taking ceremony of new office-bearers of the party at the Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad on Thursday evening, Imran urged members of PTI’s ladies and youth wings to prepare for their party’s upcoming ‘true independence’ march.

Those have usurped power and have entrenched themselves in the corridors of power while stuffing their pockets with public money will not give you your true independence easily, Imran said, adding that the cost of true independence is struggle and sacrifice.

He went on to vow that once they set off on their march, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will not find any space to hide in the federal capital.

The PTI chief admitted that they were not well prepared when they launched their last long march on Islamabad in May. That march ran into several hurdles set up by the government, including intense tear gas shelling in Islamabad and Lahore apart from fortifications set up on the Peshawar-Islamabad motorway.

“Now, we will embark on our march with full force and preparation,” he said.

With Imran due to address a rally hundreds of miles away in Rahim Yar Khan, he called on party supporters to come out in full force in the federal capital on Saturday.

“On Saturday, Islamabad should see you protesting in large numbers,” he said, adding that he will watch them from his rally in Rahim Yar Khan.

“This is your test, on Saturday you will show up with full force,” he urged.

Even though Imran has announced a fresh movement against the government from Saturday, he has yet to give a date for the long march which he has been teasing in several public rallies for weeks now.

“I will give the call [for the long march on Islamabad], when I see my tigresses and tigers are ready.”

The former prime minister added that after the date for the march is decided, he will give a call and all must answer.