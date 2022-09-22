11-year-old girl’s body found from Korangi was raped multiple times

A tortured body of an 11-year-old girl was recovered Wednesday from a house in Karachi’s Korangi area.

The body was found when the father of the victim returned home in the 100 Quarters area of Korangi.

The father said when he returned home after work, he found the house locked from the inside. When he broke the door and entered the home, he found the body of his daughter hanging from the ceiling fan.

The body was sent to the hospital for postmortem where doctors confirmed that the girl was raped multiple times.

The police have registered the case on the father’s complaint. The FIR includes sections related to rape.

The DNA samples have been taken and the police have started the investigation.