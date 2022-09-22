England opt to bat against Pakistan in second T20I

England captain Moeen Ali has won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the second T20I at the National Stadium Karachi.

The visitors lead the seven-match series 1-0 after their impressive performance on Tuesday.

Both sides have made one change each as Mohammad Hasnain is replacing Naseem Shah for the hosts, while England’s Liam Dawson is playing in place of Gleeson.

“Wicket doesn’t look as fresh, there’s a lot more cracks and we’ve got three spinners as well,” Ali said. “Dawson does indeed come into the XI for Gleeson.”

Babar Azam reckons that 150-160 will be chasable. “We started well in the first ten overs,” he said of the first T20I, “need the middle order to step up.”

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan, 3 Haider Ali, 4 Shan Masood, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Shahnawaz Dahani, 9 Mohammad Hasnain, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Usman Qadir

England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Duckett, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali (capt), 7 Sam Curran, 8 David Willey, 9 Liam Dawson, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Luke Wood