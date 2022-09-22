Babar, Rizwan record-stand guide Pakistan to victory

Skipper Babar Azam scored a magnificent ton, while Mohammad Rizwan smashed a classy half-century as Pakistan create T20I history at the National Stadium Karachi.

Needing a 200-run target, the duo made a record-stand as Pakistan registered a triumphing 10-wicket victory against England on Thursday.68

Skipper Babar, who was struggling with the bat, smashed an unbeaten 110 off 66 with the help of 11 boundaries and five maximums. Meanwhile, Rizwan continues to impress with the willow as he scored a magnificent 88 not out.

The wicketkeeper batter smashed five boundaries and four sixes in his 51-ball innings. This was Pakistan’s highest opening stand in the T20I cricket.

Moreover, this was also the highest run chase in all T20 cricket without losing a wicket.

The previous highest in T20Is was 169 by New Zealand against Pakistan in 2016. In all T20s, the previous highest was 184 for Kolkata Knight Riders against Gujrat Lions in 2017.

The wicket seemed to play especially slow in the first innings, as England posted 199 runs on the scoreboard, which looked well above par at the time.

That came thanks to two contrasting innings from the England middle-order, with Ben Duckett’s 43 off 22 deliveries while Moeen Ali’s furious elegance saw him caress an undefeated 55 off 23.

From Pakistan, Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani claimed two wickets each.

With this victory Pakistan level the seven-match series 1-1. The third and fourth T20Is will be played at the same venue on September 23 and 25, while the remaining three matches are scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Both sides made one change each as Mohammad Hasnain replaced Naseem Shah for the hosts, while England’s Liam Dawson was playing in place of Gleeson.

“Wicket doesn’t look as fresh, there’s a lot more cracks and we’ve got three spinners as well,” Ali said. “Dawson does indeed come into the XI for Gleeson.”

Babar Azam reckons that 150-160 will be chasable. “We started well in the first ten overs,” he said of the first T20I, “need the middle order to step up.”

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan, 3 Haider Ali, 4 Shan Masood, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Shahnawaz Dahani, 9 Mohammad Hasnain, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Usman Qadir

England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Duckett, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali (capt), 7 Sam Curran, 8 David Willey, 9 Liam Dawson, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Luke Wood