Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail under consideration for T20 World Cup squad

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik and middle-order batter Haris Sohail are under consideration for this year’s T20 World Cup.

Pakistan have already named their squad for the mega event, however they can still make changes till October 15.

The names of Malik and Sohail have been suggested by national coaches Mushtaq Ahmed and Ijaz Ahmed.

The duo are likely to replace Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali, if the latter are unable to impress during the ongoing Pakistan-England T20I series.

Reportedly, Mushtaq and Ijaz are unhappy with the performance of Khushdil and Asif.

Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup:

Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Asif Ali (Northern), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khushdil Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Junior (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shan Masood (Balochistan) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab)

Traveling reserves:

Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Haris (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh).

Pakistan at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022:

23 October – vs India, Melbourne

27 October – vs winner Group B, Perth

30 October – vs runner-up Group A, Perth

3 November – vs South Africa, Sydney

6 November – vs Bangladesh, Adelaide