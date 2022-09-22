This is how you can get iPhone’s dynamic island on Android

Developers have been working hard to replicate the dynamic island feature on Android phones since Apple introduced the iPhone 14 Pro versions to cover the front camera notch with content.

A Xiaomi phone running Dynamic Island was made possible by an MIUI developer.

Users of Realme are also being asked about the function. But if you want to play Dynamic Island right away on your Android mobile, dynamicSpot by Jawomo has made it possible.

The multitasking feature allows you to see recent alerts or changes in phone status through a floating island on top of your screen.

After configuration, dynamicSpot automatically surrounds the front camera of your Android phone.

You may also customize the floating bar’s position. For people with bigger phones, this could be useful.

So give this a try if you want to experience Apple’s Dynamic Island on an Android handset.