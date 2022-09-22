Love that didn’t last: Pakistani showbiz celebrities who broke up in 2022

Like common people, not all celebrity couples have the same happy fate when it comes to their relationships. Although being together or not is solely an affair between two individuals, but being public figures, people are always keen to get insights of their personal lives.

Here, we’re listing down some couples from the industry who abandoned their relationships with partners in 2022.

Amir Liaquat (late) and Tuba Anwar

Late Amir Liaquat got married to Anwar in 2018, and they parted ways in February this year.

Anwar posted on Instagram on February 9 to share the news of her split with Liaquat with her followers. “With a heavy heart I want to make people aware of a development in my life,” she said.

Amir Liaquat and Tuba Anwar

Imran Ashraf and Kiran Ashfaq

Rumors are making rounds on the internet for quite some time that the couple has parted ways, although it has not been confirmed by any of the two. But, Kiran has changed her name on her Instagram account to her maiden name.

Imran Ashraf with his wife Kiran

Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan

The duo got married in March 2018 and have 2 kids together. Recently, the ex-couple announced their divorce on social media.

Feroze Khan confirmed that their divorce was finalized on September 3, and now they’re fighting for the custody of their kids.

Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri

A few days ago, famous Pakistani singer Aima Baig called off her engagement with Shahbaz Shigri.

And not long after, the singer was accused by a British model Taloulah Mair that Baig has cheated on her ex-fiance with her boyfriend, Qes Ahmed.

Shahbaz Shigri and Aima Baig

Furqan Qureshi and Sabrina

Social media users are speculating that famous actor Furqan Qureshi and his wife are headed towards a split as both have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The Dreamers actor got married to Sabrina Naqvi in December 2016. The duo used to share candid pictures together, but now both have deleted each other’s pictures from their accounts.