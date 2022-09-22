Amid rumors of split, Pakistani model, Malik Riaz’s grandson welcome first child

Pakistani model Alizey Gabol rose to fame after marrying Zoraiz Malik - the grandson of Pakistani business tycoon Malik Riaz who owns Bahria Town. Recently, the couple shared the news that they have been blessed with a baby.

Zoraiz Malik shared an adorable picture with his newborn on his Instagram story. In the picture, Malik can be seen kissing his baby.

A few months back, rumors made rounds that the couple had parted ways.

But it was not certainly the case as Zoraiz Malik took to his Instagram account and revealed that he and his wife were expecting their first child and both had not separated.

It’s the second marriage of both Alizeh Gabol and Zaoraiz Malik.