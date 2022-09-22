Former adult performer suggests banning porn

Former adult movie star Lana Rhoades has suggested that porn should be banned while she claims herself to be ‘asexual’.

In a podcast with Skinny Confidential, Lana Rhoades said she doesn’t like having sex and that she was pretty asexual.

The ex-pornographic actress claimed she doesn’t hook up neither she finds people attractive. I have always been like that, she asserted.

The former adult actress said that porn should be illegal as it is ‘not good for anybody’.

Speaking about her experiences in the industry, Lana Rhoades thinks she is still trending on top everywhere.

“It’s crazy to make a decision at 19 and become the biggest star in the world without having had any intention of doing so,” she said.