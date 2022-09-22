Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

Rupee’s slide against dollar slows, as US dollar goes up to Rs239.71

Greenback gains Rs0.06 during intraday trading on Thursday
Rizwan Alam Sep 22, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo:SAMAA/file</p>

Photo:SAMAA/file

After showing a slight recovery in the morning, the Pakistani rupee lost the ground to the US dollar again with a gain of Rs0.06 in the interbank market.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday afternoon, the rupee depreciated by 0.03%.

During trading on Thursday morning, the rupee gained around 15 paisas as it improved on its overnight value of Rs239.65 to 239.50.

As small as it was, this was the first gain made by the rupee against the dollar in two weeks where it has cumulatively lost around Rs21.05.

However, by the end of the day, the dollar rebelled again, climbing up to Rs239.71 in the interbank market.

Open currency market

In the open currency market, the dollar fell by a rupee with its value coming down to Rs244.

Pakistan’s external debt has increased by Rs2 trillion as a result of the increase in the value of the dollar.

According to the currency dealers, food imports of $1 billion have caused a boost in the demand for dollars.

Even the IMF program’s restoration was unable to lower the value of the dollar.

dollar rate

US dollar

dollar exchange rate

US dollar updates

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div