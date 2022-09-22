Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

Rupee hovers above abyss, recovers slightly against US dollar

Makes minuscule gains of Rs0.15 intraday trading on Thursday to stop short of hitting new low
Rizwan Alam Sep 22, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo:SAMAA/file</p>

Photo:SAMAA/file

The rupee gained a breather on Thursday after it made slight recovery against the US dollar to put off making the record for a new all-time low in the interbank market.

During intraday trading on Thursday, the rupee gained around 15 paisas as it improved on its overnight value of Rs239.65 to 239.50.

As small as it was, this was the first gain made by the rupee against the dollar in two weeks where it has cumulatively lost around Rs21.05.

Open currency market

In the open currency market, the dollar fell by a rupee with its value coming down to Rs244.

Pakistan’s external debt has increased by Rs2 trillion as a result of the increase in the value of the dollar.

According to the currency dealers, food imports of $1 billion have caused a boost in the demand for dollars.

Even the IMF program’s restoration was unable to lower the value of the dollar.

dollar rate

US dollar

dollar exchange rate

US dollar updates

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div