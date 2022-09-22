Rupee hovers above abyss, recovers slightly against US dollar

The rupee gained a breather on Thursday after it made slight recovery against the US dollar to put off making the record for a new all-time low in the interbank market.

During intraday trading on Thursday, the rupee gained around 15 paisas as it improved on its overnight value of Rs239.65 to 239.50.

As small as it was, this was the first gain made by the rupee against the dollar in two weeks where it has cumulatively lost around Rs21.05.

Open currency market

In the open currency market, the dollar fell by a rupee with its value coming down to Rs244.

Pakistan’s external debt has increased by Rs2 trillion as a result of the increase in the value of the dollar.

According to the currency dealers, food imports of $1 billion have caused a boost in the demand for dollars.

Even the IMF program’s restoration was unable to lower the value of the dollar.