Likely lineups for second Pakistan-England T20I

Pakistan will face England in the second T20I on Thursday with the home side 1-0 down in the seven-match series.

A new-look England side won the opening T20I by six wickets in Karachi on Tuesday, capping their return to Pakistan after 17 years with a memorable victory.

Opener Alex Hales celebrated his return to the England team with a 40-ball 53 to anchor England’s chase of a modest 159-run target in 19.2 overs.

Hales was banned in April 2019 after a failed recreational drug test,

The remaining matches are in Karachi (September 22, 23, 25) and in Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).

According to ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan are likely to make couple of changed for the second T20I as part of their rotation policy.

Meanwhile, for the visitors Olly Stone is in line to replace Richard Gleeson, who is suffering from a back injury.

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (c), 2 Mohammad Rizwan/Mohammad Haris (wk), 3 Haider Ali, 4 Shan Masood, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Khushdil Shah/Asif Ali, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Shahnawaz Dahani/Mohammad Hasnain, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Usman Qadir

England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Duckett/Will Jacks, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali (c), 7 Sam Curran, 8 David Willey, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Luke Wood, 11 Olly Stone