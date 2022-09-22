‘Dogs killed in attack on Lahore animal shelter’

United Animal Rescue — a volunteer-led organization giving injured and sick animals a second chance at life— has complained that many dogs and puppies rescued from streets were killed at Noori Butt’s shelter house in Lahore.

“At least 90% of dogs have murdered mercilessly in an attack by unidentified people at animal shelter of Noori Butt in Lahore,” the team said in a social media post.

Many puppies as young as five weeks old and their mothers were killed by bricks while some were also strangled to death.

They mentioned Noori Butt had gone to Hunjer Waal Chonki Niazbaig police station to register a first information report (FIR) but the police did not agree to take any action against the attackers.

The volunteer urged the authorities to take immediate action against the people responsible for the attack.

Animal welfare reforms

The current government in July announced a series of animal welfare reforms, including the introduction of an Rs15,000 fine and jail term for those found guilty of cruelty to animals, signaling some of the biggest changes to ensure animal rights in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Strategic Reforms Unit Head Salman Sufi unveiled animal welfare reforms such as: