WATCH: Dubbed as ‘most handsome man’ himself, Brad Pitt thinks otherwise

In a recent interview with Vogue, Brad Pitt picks the late actor Paul Newman and George Clooney as the most handsome men on the planet.

Vogue asked the “Fury” actor, who is the most handsome man in the world, past, and present, according to him.

To this he replied, “You know in the acting world because it’s my day job … the immediate go-to is Paul Newman, because he aged so gracefully. And by all reports [he was] a really special, giving, warm and truthful human being.”

As for present, the Bullet Train’s actor picked George Clooney.

He said, “If I was going to name someone present, well I have got to name that George Clooney f***** because why not?”

Pitt explained why he chose the Oscar-winning actor, he said, “Because usually, I’m always taking him out, and he’s always taking me out. And this time, I’m going to go the other way, just this once. George, that one’s for you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

Pitt and Clooney are considered Hollywood’s BFFs and often poke fun at each other.

Last year, Clooney joked that he was really looking forward to working with “cheap” Pitt again.

He said: “He’s a friend of mine, and we have a really good time together. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Reportedly, the two actors are set to reunite with Matt Damon for a new Ocean’s movie.