CJP Bandial advises PTI to return to National Assembly

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial has advised the PTI MNAs to return to the National Assembly (NA) by withdrawing their resignations.

The Supreme Court heard on Thursday an appeal filed by the PTI against an Islamabad High Court decision about ‘peacemeal’ approval of the resignations purportedly from its 123 MNAs.

The PTI wants all of the 123 resignations declared approved. In its original petition before the IHC, it had sought an injunction against NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s decision to approve resignations after giving personal audience to the MNAs — something the PTI has termed as ‘peacemeal’ approval of the resignations.

After the IHC rejected the PTI petition earlier this week, the party challenged the ruling before the apex court, which heard the appeal on Thursday.

During the hearing, CJP Bandial said that people had elected MNAs for five years and the PTI must play its role in the Parliament.

The top judge said that floods have displaced millions of people who do not have potable water and food and holding bye-elections on 123 seats would incur huge expenses.

Look at the country’s economic situation, he said questioning if PTI knew how much money will be spent on holding bye-elections.

The CJP also said that it was difficult to interfere with the work of the speaker and Justice Minallah had given the verdict after careful consideration.

He said that PTI must not act in haste and the court was offering it another opportunity to reconsider its decision.

The court told PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry to seek fresh instruction from the party.

PTI petition against bye-election

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday admitted for hearing a PTI petition against bye-elections eight National Assembly constituencies.“

PTI’s Faisal Chaudhry pleaded in the petition that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is holding bye-elections in handpicked constituencies and the move is contrary to the Constitution and democracy.

The petitioner said that the schedule for the bye-elections must suspend until a court ruling on the PTI appeal against the ‘peacemeal’ approval of resignations submitted by 123 PTI MNAs.

Islamabad High Court earlier this month rejected the PTI petition about resignations.

PTI leader said that if the ECP was allowed a go-head on the bye-elections, it would affect the PTI appeal against the high court decision.

The bye-polls in eight NA constituencies are scheduled to be held on October 16.