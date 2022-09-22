WATCH: Caught in Providence judge dons traditional Pakistani Kapol hat in courtroom

A Pakistani couple from Peshawar gifted a traditional Pakol hat to famous American Judge Frank Caprio – who stars in the famous series Caught in Providence.

A video circulating on social media featured a couple who hailed from Peshawar, Pakistan.

After having their case heard by judge Frank Caprio, the couple requested to take a photo with the jurist.

Caprio allowed and the spouses walked up to the judge’s bench with something inside a plastic bag.

Before the picture was to be captured, the man took out a traditional Pakol hat from the bag and gifted it to the Caught in Providence judge.

Following this, the couple took a photo with Caprio.