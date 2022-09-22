Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

WATCH: Caught in Providence judge dons traditional Pakistani Kapol hat in courtroom

Video goes viral on social media as users praise Peshawari couple for spotlighting indigenous culture
Samaa Web Desk Sep 22, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

A Pakistani couple from Peshawar gifted a traditional Pakol hat to famous American Judge Frank Caprio – who stars in the famous series Caught in Providence.

A video circulating on social media featured a couple who hailed from Peshawar, Pakistan.

After having their case heard by judge Frank Caprio, the couple requested to take a photo with the jurist.

Caprio allowed and the spouses walked up to the judge’s bench with something inside a plastic bag.

Before the picture was to be captured, the man took out a traditional Pakol hat from the bag and gifted it to the Caught in Providence judge.

Following this, the couple took a photo with Caprio.

frank caprio

caught in providence

peshawari hat

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div