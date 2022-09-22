What are the chances of rain in Karachi today?

The Met Office has said that a southwesterly breeze has resumed in the Karachi, blowing at 14 to 16 kilometers per hour which has not only brought back clouds but also lowered the temperature.

However, no rain has been forecast in the city and the weather is likely to stay partially cloudy on Thursday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

While the maximum temperature will stay between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, the lowest temperature is expected to remain around 26 degrees centigrade.

Moreover, overall humidity will remain around 85%.

The PMD warned that this year, October would be warmer than usual.

Winters are expected to commence slightly early in November.