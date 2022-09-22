Aliza Sultan allegations: People don’t think Feroze Khan alone at fault

On Wednesday, Feroze Khan and Syeda Aliza Sultan publicly announced their divorce on their Instagram handles.

Sultan took to her Instagram to confirm their separation in a long post, sharing her traumatic experience with Khan.

After her post went viral, social media reacted ‘fiercely’ and bashed the actor for his toxicity in the relationship. However, it was not unanimous as others suggested not jump to conclusions merely on allegations labelled by his ex-wife.

Several internet users compared Khan’s on-screen characters with his real-life. A netizen said, “Feroze Khan always look abusive and rude, and now he is come out as abusive husband.”

A few hours later, Feroze Khan responded to his ex-wife’s post and wrote, “I am afraid I am not in a position to further discuss this matter as the case is pending before the Court.”

His followers sent out their prayers and supported the actor on his approach to announce separation.

A few netizens said that they believe it’s a blame on Feroze Khan and said that his fans will always be by his side.

It should be noted that Feroze khan and Aliza Sultan got married in March 2018 and have two kids together, a boy and a girl.

After being together for four years, the duo got their divorced finalized on September 3, 2022.