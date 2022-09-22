What it was like for Shakira to split up with footballer Gerard Piqué?

Pop Star Shakira has finally broken silence over her breakup with ex-husband football star Gerard Piqué after his new relationship with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

The footballer - who dissolved his marriage with Shakira earlier in June this year - and his new girlfriend friend met at sports investment firm Kosmos.

Hips Don’t Lie singer Shakira talked about her marital life in an interview with Elle magazine.

Shakira said her children Milan and Sasha, nine and seven respectively, are her medicine, and writing music served as a therapy for her ‘during the darkest hours of her life’.

She said, “I feel like in this moment of my life, which is probably one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life, music has brought light.”

“We all go through stuff in life. But in my case, I think that writing music is like going to the shrink, only cheaper,” the Colombian singer told the magazine.

“It just helps me process my emotions and make sense of them. And it helps me to heal.

“I think it’s the best medicine, and along with the love of my family and my kids that sustains me, music and writing music is definitely one of those tools, one of the few tools I have for survival in extreme conditions.”

She refused to share further details about how she overcame the pain of splitting up.

In this regard, the musician said that things were raw at the moment and some details were too private to share now.

“Before my kids started school, I had a really nomadic life — I had lived my entire existence as an artist, traveling non-stop, going to different places around the world, touring, doing shows, promotion, building schools in Colombia, and recording in different countries around the world…”

“I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love. Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know that is it. That’s all I can say.”