Pakistan floods a ‘wakeup call’ to the world: Angelina Jolie

The scale of the flood devastation has left Hollywood actor and United Nations Refugee Agency Special Envoy Angelina Jolie feeling overwhelmed as she felt that the climate change-induced disaster should serve as a wake-up call to the world.

She said this at the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) in Islamabad on Wednesday, a day after visiting flood-hit areas of Sindh.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” she said, overcome with emotion. The actor added that she was deeply moved to see people’s suffering during her visit to Dadu, where she met flood victims.

“If enough aid doesn’t come, they (flood affectees) won’t be here in the next few weeks. They won’t make it,” she said, adding that even if the flood affectees survive for that long, winter is coming amidst a very harsh reality.

“I am overwhelmed,” she said.

Jolie said she had been visiting Pakistan due to the generosity that the Pakistani people had shown to the people of Afghanistan over the years as a host country.

She noted that countries which have contributed the least towards climate change and greenhouse gas emissions are bearing the brunt of the impact.

“This time, we see the countries that cause less damage to the environment are now bearing the brunt of the disaster and the pain and the death,” she said.

“Climate change is not only real, it’s not just coming, it is very much here,” she said, backing Pakistan’s stance.

“I am absolutely with you in pushing the international community to do more.”

Jolie also noted that the scale of the devastation was so massive, and the needs were so great that it needed a much more considerable effort.

“As somebody who spent a part of humanitarian aid for years, we often look at the crisis, and we think of how to solve it and what we can do, what to rebuild, how to help the children or food. And now we are in a situation like this, where the needs are so great, and truly every effort is either life or death for so many people,” she stated.

“I feel like we often we speak of appeals, reliefs and supports, but this is something very, very different.”

Jolie went on to appreciate the role being played by the military in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

“I have been with the army and with my colleagues, and I’ve seen those lives which were saved, she said.

“I really can’t imagine what it feels like to be there,” she stated.

The UN envoy noted that she was in the country because she sees herself as a friend to Pakistan and enjoys warm relationships with the people here that keep bringing her back, which is why the catastrophe had a much more significant impact on her.

“My heart is very, very much with the people at this time.”