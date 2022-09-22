First-line treatment: Govt to subsidise paracetamol

In a sign that the government may give in to the pressure from manufacturers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Wednesday to provide a subsidy on a local brand of the first-line treatment medication, paracetamol.

This was announced even as the government asked the federal health ministry to revise a summary that rationalizes the price of the drug and ensures its steady availability in the market.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly and associated high-level event for heads of states, chaired a virtual meeting of the relevant authorities. The primary purpose of the meeting was to review the pace of various flood relief and rehabilitation activities in flood-hit areas across Pakistan.

Reviewing the situation surrounding availability and price of paracetamol, the premier stressed the need to ensure their availability and affordability.

“Government will provide subsidy to the producers of Panadol and Paracetamol to make them affordable for the people,” Shehbaz said.

Last week, reports emerged that the firm manufacturing Paracetamol in Karachi may have stopped productions.

Helping flood affectees

Reviewing progress made on the distribution of survival items amongst flood victims including food items, tents and medicines, Shehbaz ordered the relevant authorities to use available resources to ensure essential food items, especially baby food are supplied to families in the affected areas on emergency basis.

The prime minister also sought an update on the restoration of roads, rails, bridges and other infrastructure that had been damaged in the devastating floods.

Shehbaz directed the the relevant federal and provincial departments to accelerate their efforts to ensure these means of communication are restored as soon as possible.

Rationalizing cost

Separately, in a meeting of the Economic Coordination Council (ECC) of the federal cabinet, the Ministry of National Health Services submitted a summary on granting exemption to Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) from Custom Duty nor is there Additional Custom Duty.

The ECC, which was chaired by Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, directed the ministry to withdraw the summary and submit a fresh one that rationalizs the price of paracetamol and ensure its availability.