Farmers call off their protest in capital city

Farmers called off their protest in the federal capital on Wednesday after the government gave them assurances that their demands will be reviewed.

The farmers, however, threatened to go on a countrywide strike unless the government meets their demands.

On Wednesday morning, a large number of farmers poured into the streets of Islamabad as they protested in favor of their demands.

Farmer Ittihad President Khalid Khokhar said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had assured them that he would consider their demands.

The farmers later called off their protest after their representatives met with Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi brawls with police

Earlier, Shah Mehmood Qureshi attempted to visit the farmers, express solidarity with them and join their protest but he was prevented by the police from doing so.

Videos shared from the incident showed that the former foreign minister brawled with law enforcement officials.

However after a few minutes of conflict, Shah Mehmood returned home.