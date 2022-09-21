Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Farmers call off their protest in capital city

They also threatened a countrywide strike on Tuesday if govt fails to meet demands
Samaa Web Desk Sep 21, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>file Photo: Online</p>

file Photo: Online

Farmers called off their protest in the federal capital on Wednesday after the government gave them assurances that their demands will be reviewed.

The farmers, however, threatened to go on a countrywide strike unless the government meets their demands.

On Wednesday morning, a large number of farmers poured into the streets of Islamabad as they protested in favor of their demands.

Farmer Ittihad President Khalid Khokhar said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had assured them that he would consider their demands.

The farmers later called off their protest after their representatives met with Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi brawls with police

Earlier, Shah Mehmood Qureshi attempted to visit the farmers, express solidarity with them and join their protest but he was prevented by the police from doing so.

Videos shared from the incident showed that the former foreign minister brawled with law enforcement officials.

However after a few minutes of conflict, Shah Mehmood returned home.

Islamabad

farmers

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div