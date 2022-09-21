Google shows ‘true exchange rate’ of rupee against US dollar

People looking to travel out of the country or requiring US dollars for making payments against goods and services who were concerned about the rising cost of the US dollar received a pleasant surprise on Wednesday when Google showed the ‘true price’ of the US dollar on its currency converter.

In the interbank market on Wednesday, the State Bank of Pakistan said that a single US dollar was traded for as much as Rs239.64.

In the open market, a single US dollar was being traded for as high as Rs246.

This is the highest value of the US dollar since it peaked at a value of Rs239.94 on July 28, 2022.

By contrast, Google, on its popular currency convertor, showed on Wednesday that a US dollar cost around Rs192.95, a difference of almost Rs46.69.

Not the first time

This is not the first time that Google has shown the true value of the dollar.

The last time it did this was coincidentally when the rupee hit its absolute rock-bottom price of Rs239.94 on July 28.