PPP provincial lawmaker claims Rahim Yar Khan dacoits forcing him to join PTI

A party which has built its entire edifice on transparency, accountability and honesty, has been linked with a notorious dacoit in Rahim Yar Khan where a local opposition MPA claims he is being forced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab Assembly Lawmaker Mumtaz Ali told SAMAA TV that Janu Andhar has been threatening him.

“Janu Andhar wants me to leave PPP,” Ali said.

The lawmaker added that the dacoit has threatened him with dire consequence unless he announces his departure from PPP in favor of the PTI during Imran Khan’s rally in the area. Imran is scheduled to address a public gathering in Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday, September 24.

Ali said this is not the first time the dacoit group led by Andhar has threatened him, adding that past threats were reported to the Rahim Yar Khan DPO.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Andhar gang is among the largest gangs of robbers operating in the Kacha area.

This gang was much bigger than a smaller gang that was disbanded a few years ago in a military operation.