Imran’s days in power are over, says JUI-F chief

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s days of enjoying political power in Pakistan are now over, the greatest evidence of which is how he has resorted to issue-based politicking.

This was stated by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday while addressing the media in Sukkur.

“Imran Khan never was, is, nor ever will be a political leader,” Rehman said, adding that no political leader worth their salt is ready to consider Imran as a politician.

He pointed out that the proof of this was how Imran had resorted to ‘issue-based politicking’ and that its hype was momentary.

Asked about Imran’s comments on the appointment of the next army chief, Rehman dismissed it as another attempt by Imran to politick on a non-political matter.

PTI needs transgenders, not JUI

Asked about his views on the transgender bill in the parliament, Rehman rather snarkily stated that he has nothing to do with it.

He continued that transgenders are the need of PTI, not his party, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) JUI-F.

Transgender Act The law states: “Every Transgender person, being the citizen of Pakistan, who has attained the age of eighteen years shall have the right to get himself or herself registered according to self-perceived gender identity with NADRA on the CNIC, CRC, Driving Licence and passport in accordance with the provisions of the NADRA Ordinance, 2000 or any other relevant laws.” While speaking to the media in Larkana, the JUI-F leader condemned the transgender law and said it goes against the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah. He added that he would also be submitting amendments to some of its ‘objectionable parts’.