Schedule announced for Pakistan Junior League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday unveils the schedule of the inaugural Pakistan Junior League edition.

Tournament will be played at the historic Gaddafi Stadium from October 06.

Gujranwala Giants and Mardan Warriors will compete in the opening fixture of the tournament on Thursday under the GSL lights.

Bahawalpur Royals will play Hyderabad Hunters in their tournament opener on 7 October, this match will also be staged under the lights.

A total of 19 matches will be played in the 15-day tournament which includes 15 round matches followed by four playoffs including the 21 October final (Friday).

Each of the six sides will play five matches in the single-league format (one against each of the five teams).

The first double-header day, 08 October, will see Rawalpindi Raiders and Gwadar Sharks play their opening match of the tournament.

Gujranwala Giants will play Bahawalpur Royals in the second match of the day.

Other than the day-night fixtures, 15 matches will be staged under lights. The day-night matches start at 3:30pm while the night matches (single-headers) start at 8pm. The tournament final will also start at 8pm.

Pakistan Junior League 2022 schedule:

6 October – Gujranwala Giants vs Mardan Warriors

7 October – Bahawalpur Royals vs Hyderabad Hunters

8 October – Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gwadar Sharks; Gujranwala Giants vs Bahawalpur Royals

9 October – Hyderabad Hunters vs Gwadar Sharks; Rawalpindi Raiders vs Mardan Warriors

10 October – Bahawalpur Royals vs Mardan Warriors

11 October – Hyderabad Hunters vs Rawalpindi Raiders

12 October – Gujranwala Giants vs Gwadar Sharks

13 October – Mardan Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters

14 October - Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gujranwala Giants; Bahawalpur Royals vs Gwadar Sharks

15 October – Hyderabad Hunters vs Gujranwala Giants; Bahawalpur Royals vs Rawalpindi Raiders

16 October – Mardan Warriors vs Gwadar Sharks

18 October – Qualifier 1 (1 vs 2)

19 October – Eliminator (3 vs 4)

20 October – Qualifier 2 (Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator)

21 October – Final (Qualifier 1 Winner vs Qualifier 2 Winner)