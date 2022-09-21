Taking money from Indian firm: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi serves Shahbaz Gill with defamation notice

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday sent a legal notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill for defaming him.

In the notice, a copy of which is available with SAMAA TV, Abbasi said that in a news conference on July 31, 2022, Gill had claimed to have unearthed three financial transactions worth Rs140 million between Abbasi and an Indian company while he was still the federal petroleum minister.

He added that the transactions were claimed to have occurred via Faysal Bank and Mashriq Bank.

Moreover, the notice said that Gill tried to substantiate his claims and “deliberately passed ridiculous remarks” to prove the connection and used the terms traitor and Indian ‘jasoos’ (spy) for Abbasi, apart from also dragging the name of his deceased father through the mud.

The notice accused Gill of willfully and maliciously making false allegations and misleading the public.

Abbasi sought a public apology from Gill and a complete retraction of the accusations within seven days.