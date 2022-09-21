Elon Musk: Starlink now present in all seven continents

Starlink, a satellite internet service operated by SpaceX, has declared that it is now present on all seven continents, including Antarctica.

The business tested one of its Starlink internet terminals at McMurdo Station in Antarctica as part of a huge initiative to put terminals at the most remote places on Earth.

The information was announced via Twitter by SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

The McMurdo Station in Antarctica is home to close to a thousand people.

Although they already have 17 Mbps satellite internet, it is unreliable in bad weather.

The National Science Foundation (NSF), a US federal organization that supports the US Antarctic program, expressed its pleasure in a tweet and stated that the enhanced bandwidth will benefit scientists operating on the isolated continent close to the South Pole.