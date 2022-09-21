Sanaullah hints at imposing governor’s rule in provinces supporting PTI march

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has hinted at imposing the governor’s rule in the provinces that are found supporting the potential PTI long march on Islamabad.

The interior minister spoke to reporters after attending an anti-human trafficking event in Islambad on Wednesday.

Sanaullah rejected the notion that Imran Khan was still the ladla (blue-eyed boy) of some powerful quarters and said that even real parents would not put up with such a ‘suprious’ son or daughter.

When asked if Imran Khan announced a long march on Islamabad would the government stop it in the provinces or allow it to come to the federal capital, the interior minister said that the provinces that supported such a march, which is meant to storm the capital of this country, would be violating the Constitution and this will entails ‘consequences.’

The Constitution empowers the federal government in this regard and “I will submit to the cabinet and to the prime minister to use that power,” said Sanaullah.

Under the Constitution, the federal government can declare the governor’s rule in a province under certain conditions.

Currently, the PTI is in power in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

However, Rana Sanaullah also said that the government may let the PTI to hold a protest at an Islamabad ground, where it was allowed to gather on May 25 by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“There we will protect them and give them security. But if they come to the D-Chowk we will fumigate them in a way that it will electrify them and they will run to Bani Gala,” the interior minister warned.

The latest warning from Sanaullah comes as the capital city police has started preparations for dealing with PTI marchers.