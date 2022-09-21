Mohammad Rizwan equals Babar Azam’s T20I record

Star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has equalled skipper Babar Azam’s T20I record during Pakistan’s defeat against England.

The Men in Green suffered a six-wicket defeat against the visitors at the National Stadium Karachi, which was their first in eight games at the venue.

However, Rizwan continues to impress with the bat as he went on to become the joint-fastest batter to score 2,000 T20I runs.

The 30-year-old, batting for the 52nd time in the T20I, scored 68 off 46 with the help of six boundaries and two maximums as Pakistan set a 158-run target. However, returning Alex Hales spoiled the show with his 53-run knock as the visitors secured a comfortable victory in the opening match of the seven-match series.

Earlier, Babar had achieved the same feat in the same number of innings after surpassing Indian player Virat Kohli, who had made this record in 56 innings of T20I.