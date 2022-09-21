Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Gossip

Meme fest erupts after Aima Baig, Taloulah Mair controversy

Social media users trolled Baig over 'cheating inception'
Samaa Web Desk Sep 21, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: File</p>

Photo: File

Earlier this week, a Brithish fashion model Taloulhal Mair accused Aima Baig of cheating on Shahbaz Shigri with her boyfriend Qes Ahmed. Along with boos, social media users trolled the famous singer for her controversial relationship(s).

Be it Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook, netizens are not missing any chance to roast Baig.

Right after Mair’s revelation started making rounds on social media, netizens poured out some hilarious memes to troll the singer.

Aima Baig seeing all those instagram stories..

Earlier today, the British model revealed that Baig got her Instagram account suspended for exposing her on social media.

Read more: Taloulah Mair’s Insta account suspended, Aima Baig threatens using rape card?

Aima Baig

Taloulah Mair

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div