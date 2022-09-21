Ishaq Dar withdraws petition from Supreme Court

Former finance minister and PMLN leader Ishaq Dar has withdrawn his petition that he had filed before the Supreme Court of Pakistan against an accountability court decision to declare him proclaimed offender.

A two-member bench led by Justice Ijazul Ahsan was hearing the petition. Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi was the other member of the bench.

On Wednesday, Dar’s counsel Salman Butt told the court that Dar wanted to withdraw the petition so that he could approach the relevant forum.

The bench asked why he wanted to withdraw his petition. Butt replied that he was doing so on his client’s instruction.

The court disposed of the petition for withdrawal by the petitioner.

The accountability court’s decision to declare Dar as proclaimed offender remains in effect.