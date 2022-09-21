Indian comedian Raju Srivastava bids farewell to the world

Famous Indian comedian Raju Srivastava passed away after being admitted to a hospital for more than 15 days following a cardiac arrest.

On August 10, the comedian-actor was working out at South Delhi gym when he collapsed and was rushed to the AIIMS Hospital by his trainer.

The comedian’s family confirmed to ANI about his demise earlier today.

On August 18, the comedian’s friend informed media about his situation getting critical, he said that Srivastava’s health is deteriorating as his brain has stopped working.

Ahsaan Qureshi, a renowned comedian, told a media outlet, “The doctors have lost hope and have wished for some miracle to save him.”

Many people from the Indian entertainment industry have extended their condolences as they mourn the demise of Raju Srivastava.