‘Code of conduct’ issued for Iman Khan’s court appearance tomorrow

The Islamabad High Court has issued a ‘code of conduct’ for the hearing of the contempt of court case against PTI Chief Imran Khan, who is set to appear before a five-member bench on Tuesday.

On the previous hearing, the court decided that the former prime minister will be indicted on Tuesday, September 22, after he failed to offer an unconditional apology for issuing a threat to Islamabad Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

IHC Registrar issued on Wednesday a circular detailing the code of conduct.

The larger bench will commence the hearing at 2:30pm on September 22 in courtroom No. 1, where only pass holders will be allowed in, according to the circular.

It said that 15 members of Imran Khan’s legal team will be allowed to enter the courtroom. The attorney general office and advocate general office will issue passes to 15 law officers, it said.

Three amici curiae and 15 journalists covering the court will also be allowed.

Five lawyers each from the High Court Bar and the District Bar will attend the hearing.

The registrar has instructed the police and district administration to ensure security arrangements in order to maintain the court decorum.

Imran Khan issued the alleged threat addressing a public rally in Islamabad in August after the judge remanded his close aide Gill to police custody.

Islamabad police had also registered a terror case against him.

However, earlier this week the Islambad High Court quashed the terrorism charges against the PTI chief.