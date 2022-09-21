Is another Pakistani showbiz couple ready to split up?

Social media users are speculating that famous actor Furqan Qureshi and his wife are headed towards a split as both have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The Dreamers actor got married to Sabrina Naqvi in December 2016. The duo used to share candid pictures together, but now both have deleted each other’s pictures from their accounts.

Sabrina has not changed her surname, but she’s not following Qureshi on Instagram anymore. Likewise the Mere Paas Tum Ho actor is also now following his wife which left the internet suspecting that their marriage is in trouble.

Furqan Qureshi is a talented Pakistani actor who made his debut in Pakistani drama Dreamers wich was popular amongst teenagers. However, he got famous after featuring in drama serial Khuda Mera BHi Hai.