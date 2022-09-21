Maroon 5 lead Adam Levine cheated on his pregnant wife, three women claim so

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has reportedly cheated on his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo and two more women have come up with similar claims against the famous singer after his admission.

An Instagram model Sumner Stroh spilled the beans about her alleged affair with the singer in a TikTok video on September 19.

Stroh is a fairly popular influencer with more than 340,000 followers on Instagram and 320,000 followers on TikTok.

“I was having an affair with a man who’s married to Victoria’s Secret model,” the model said in her video.

“Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point. So I am sure you know who Adam Levine is. Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year, after I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life,’’ she added.

He also asked the model if he could name his born-to-be child after her.

The Instagram model alleged that she was manipulated and exploited by Adam Levine as she was naive.

Stroh claimed their affair lasted for a year.

As for Stroh’s allegations, Adam released a statement saying, “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

The singer is currently expecting his third baby with his wife Behati Prinsloo.

After Stroh, model Alyson Rosed and comedian Maryka also claimed direct exchange of lovey-dovey messages with Adam Levine.