Tarin fails to show up for FIA probe, served another notice

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin failed to show up at the FIA office on Wednesday in a probe involving a leaked conversation between him and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra.

The FIA had summoned both PTI leaders for questioning after an audio leak last month revealed that Tarin had instructed Jhagrato to backtrack from the commitment of a provincial surplus given to the IMF.

The move was seen as an attempt to scuttle the deal between the Fund and Pakistan.

After Tarin failed to show up on Wednesday, the FIA served on him another notice, directing him to appear before FIA Cyber Crimes Reporting Center on Thursday (tomorrow) in Islamabad.

The probe against Jhagra and Tarin was launched on the complaint of a concerned citizen.

Speaking to reporters, Tarin said that he did not receive any notice from the FIA and will appear before the agency if he gets a notice.

The former finance minister said that TV reports did not constitute notice. “If I live following TV reports, my life would be spent chasing them,” said Tarin.

Campaign against judiciary

Meanwhile, the FIA has submitted a report to the government after completing an inquiry into the campaign against the judiciary.

The report, submitted to the attorney general of Pakistan and the interior ministry, names a senior PTI leader, who it concluded, was behind the social media campaign.

The FIA has sought permission to act against the said senior PTI leader.