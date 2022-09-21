Center, Punjab at loggerheads over removal of Lahore police chief

The PMLN-led federal government and PTI-PMLQ’s Punjab government are at loggerheads over the removal of Lahore Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

The center has withdrawn’s Dogar services from Punjab, effectively removing him as Lahore police chief, but Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has stopped the police officer from leaving his charge.

Sources said that CCPO Dogar was removed by the federal government following a police raid on the home of a former judge, who is currently a lawyer at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The federal government has launched an inquiry into the raid.

However, Chief Minister Elahi believes that action against the CCPO was taken in revenge.

The chief minister maintains that the federal government had no power to remove the CCPO without consulting the provincial government.

Under the rules, the center appoints senior police officials to provinces and it can withdraw their services at any moment.

Federal government sources say CCPO Dogar has no option but to report to the center. He may face the music in case of non-compliance, they said.